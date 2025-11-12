Interfax-Ukraine
11:42 12.11.2025

Kvartal 95 says Mindich events unrelated to studio's work

The events surrounding businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, Tymur Mindich, who turned out to be a participant in a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, are unrelated to the studio’s activities, according to Kvartal 95 said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"There is currently a lot of information in the public space related to one of the co-owners of the Kvartal 95 Studio, who has found himself in the spotlight. These events are not related to the work of the Studio, its content, or the team. The co-owner has a legal relationship with the Studio, but does not participate in its activities and does not influence the content or decisions of the team," the statement says.

The co-owner’s name is not mentioned, but in recent days, events surrounding only one of them have appeared in the information space - namely Mindich, who is suspected of large-scale money laundering.

"Kvartal-95 is not one person, but a brand and a large team that has existed for over 20 years and has been engaged exclusively in the production of audio-visual content all this time. At different times, different people have been with us - actors, producers, authors, specialists from various fields. We ask that you do not use the Kvartal-95 brand in speculative or politicized contexts. The main thing remains the same: the Studio works in Ukraine, works on projects, supports and helps the Defense Forces of Ukraine. We continue to work - for the audience, for the country, for life," the studio said.

According to YouControl, Mindich is one of the three co-founders of LLC Kvartal 95 and owns 50% of the company. Other co-owners are Sergey Shefir (37.5%) and Andrey Yakovlev (12.5%). Iryna Pikalova is listed as the head and authorized person. The company’s main activity is "Production of films and videos, television programs."

