18:50 15.10.2025

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Due to the challenging situation in Ukraine’s unified energy system, emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in all regions except Donetsk and part of Chernihiv region, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The restrictions are being introduced due to the consequences of previous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

The ministry clarified that hourly power outage schedules remain in effect in Chernihiv region.

According to the Ministry of Energy, emergency recovery operations are continuing in all regions affected by the shelling.

As reported by DTEK and local distribution system operators (regional power companies), emergency power outages have been occurring since approximately 6:00 p.m. in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Emergency shutdowns are temporary, following a massive Russian attack on the power grid on October 10, when 800,000 consumers in Kyiv alone were left without power supply.

