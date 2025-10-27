Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:27 27.10.2025

Russian attacks cause power outages in several regions, stabilization cuts introduced – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Russian attacks cause power outages in several regions, stabilization cuts introduced – Ukrenergo

As of the morning of October 27, consumers in several regions, including Sumy, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, are without power as a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

"Energy specialists are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply to all consumers as soon as possible. Emergency restoration work is ongoing in all regions where networks are damaged," NPC (National Power Company) Ukrenergo said on Monday.

According to the system operator, today, Monday, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of previous Russian shelling, hourly outage schedules of 1 to 2.5 shifts were forced to be introduced in several regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation stabilizes.

The application time of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers has also been extended, which will operate in certain regions from 07:00 to 19:00.

In addition, due to adverse weather conditions in the form of thunderstorms and strong winds, 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized on the morning of October 27. Emergency restoration work in the region is ongoing. Regional energy specialists plan to restore power to all de-energized consumers by the end of the current day.

As reported with reference to the DTEK energy holding and distribution system operators on Monday morning, Ukrenergo also applied emergency power outage schedules in Kyiv region, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad regions. 

Tags: #power_outages

MORE ABOUT

18:50 15.10.2025
Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

12:45 08.11.2024
Govt exempts less than 1% of Kyivstar network from power outage

Govt exempts less than 1% of Kyivstar network from power outage

14:04 19.09.2024
Power outages in Ukraine to last from 4 to 18 hours daily in winter – UN human rights monitors report

Power outages in Ukraine to last from 4 to 18 hours daily in winter – UN human rights monitors report

18:26 10.07.2024
Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

10:22 04.07.2024
Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

18:09 03.07.2024
Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

17:54 01.07.2024
Power outage schedules to be in effect all day on Tuesday – DTEK

Power outage schedules to be in effect all day on Tuesday – DTEK

17:55 27.06.2024
Power outage schedules on Friday to be in effect all day – DTEK

Power outage schedules on Friday to be in effect all day – DTEK

18:12 26.06.2024
Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

17:41 26.06.2024
Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

HOT NEWS

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Sybiha confirms Witkoff's invitation to Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Special Operations Forces destroy frontline fuel and oil depots belonging to occupiers

Ukraine Investment Framework okays launching 11 projects in various sectors

National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

Italian court okays extradition of Ukrainian national Kuznetsov to Germany in Nord Stream case - media

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Ukrainian ministry begins drafting concept for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

AD
AD