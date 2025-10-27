Russian attacks cause power outages in several regions, stabilization cuts introduced – Ukrenergo

As of the morning of October 27, consumers in several regions, including Sumy, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, are without power as a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

"Energy specialists are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply to all consumers as soon as possible. Emergency restoration work is ongoing in all regions where networks are damaged," NPC (National Power Company) Ukrenergo said on Monday.

According to the system operator, today, Monday, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of previous Russian shelling, hourly outage schedules of 1 to 2.5 shifts were forced to be introduced in several regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation stabilizes.

The application time of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers has also been extended, which will operate in certain regions from 07:00 to 19:00.

In addition, due to adverse weather conditions in the form of thunderstorms and strong winds, 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized on the morning of October 27. Emergency restoration work in the region is ongoing. Regional energy specialists plan to restore power to all de-energized consumers by the end of the current day.

As reported with reference to the DTEK energy holding and distribution system operators on Monday morning, Ukrenergo also applied emergency power outage schedules in Kyiv region, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad regions.