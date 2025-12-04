Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, as of Thursday morning, more than 60,000 consumers in the Donetsk region, more than 51,000 in the Odesa region, and 1,600 in the Dnipropetrovsk region were without electricity, the Ministry of Energy has said.

"Emergency restoration work is ongoing, energy workers are working non-stop to restore power supply as soon as possible," the ministry said on Telegram on Thursday morning. .

Also today, as previously announced, hourly outage schedules and capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are being applied throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine, the ministry added.