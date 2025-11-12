Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 12.11.2025

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler, head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalın, and foreign policy adviser to President Erdoğan Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

"We discussed two key areas: prisoner exchanges and cooperation in security and defense. Exchanges are among the top priorities. Ukraine continues to do everything possible to ensure that every one of our citizens returns home. We have the support of Turkey, a partner that has repeatedly helped in the most difficult times," Umerov wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

The parties also discussed deepening defense cooperation, including joint projects, production, and technology.

"We continue to work to bring back our people and strengthen our shared security," Umerov concluded.

