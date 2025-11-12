Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:20 12.11.2025

Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense calls for review of all defense contracts after NABU recordings in Energoatom case

2 min read

The Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (PAC MoD) has urged law enforcement to investigate not only the content of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) recordings in the Energoatom case, but also other defense contracts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The PAC MoD thanks journalists and citizens who consistently spread information and prevent corruption schemes from remaining in the shadows. We also call on law enforcement to investigate not only what is on the tapes but to review other Ministry of Defense contracts so that such stories do not repeat," the Council said in a Facebook statement.

The PAC noted that it had repeatedly requested meetings with then–Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to present all problematic issues that had arisen during their work. However, according to the Council, Umerov "was occupied with more important meetings."

"The ‘Mindich case’ has taken on a new dimension, beyond energy, now also the military. Publicly available information suggests that Mindich tried to pressure then–Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to push through a purchase of body armor from Milicon UA, a company with a questionable reputation," the statement said.

The Council added that it had long been aware of the company’s problematic background and actively opposed its participation in defense procurements. Council representatives had repeatedly raised the issue of lobbying for substandard "Israeli" body armor both publicly and during meetings of the Defense Ministry’s collegial body. Thanks to public exposure, the tenders were canceled and the contracts terminated, the statement emphasized.

"The company Milicon UA, which had not previously taken part in tenders and had a charter capital of UAH 160,000, presented itself as a representative of the Israeli company Masada. At the same time, Milicon’s founders were the same as those of Fortetsia Zakhystu (Fortress of Protection), which had a charter capital of UAH 500. The latter had previously won a tender to supply body armor but failed to submit the required documents, leading to the tender’s cancellation," the Council explained.

The statement also noted that unlike the Energoatom corruption scheme, where the Supervisory Board either did not know or chose to ignore what was happening, in the Ministry of Defense, such pressure attempts failed, thanks in part to the work of an independent Public Council accountable solely to civil society.

Tags: #energoatom #ministry_of_defense #public_council

MORE ABOUT

12:34 12.11.2025
Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

20:29 11.11.2025
Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

20:11 11.11.2025
SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

11:21 11.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

17:05 10.11.2025
Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

10:27 10.11.2025
NABU announces large-scale operation to expose corruption in energy sector

NABU announces large-scale operation to expose corruption in energy sector

10:09 10.11.2025
NABU searches residence of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energoatom – MP Zheleznyak

NABU searches residence of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energoatom – MP Zheleznyak

18:21 05.11.2025
Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology

Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology

16:17 24.10.2025
Ukrainian Defense Ministry develops draft of updated Military Medical Doctrine

Ukrainian Defense Ministry develops draft of updated Military Medical Doctrine

HOT NEWS

Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 90 of 121 enemy drones overnight

Cabinet suspends Halushchenko from duties as Justice Minister - PM Syvyrydenko

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

LATEST

SBU exposes enemy agent planning wave of terror attacks in Kyiv metro and major shopping centers

Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

Ukraine strikes Stavrolen Petrochemical Plant in Budyonnovsk, Russia

Kvartal 95 says Mindich events unrelated to studio's work

Kyiv Investment Forum opens in Berlin - Klitschko

Education committee urges government to raise teachers' salaries to 3 minimum wages

NBU bans Poroshenko from exercising voting rights for nearly 65% of shares in IIB Bank

Russia attacks Odesa region overnight, damages high-rise building overnight

NBU bans Poroshenko from exercising voting rights for nearly 65% of shares in IIB Bank

Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

AD
AD