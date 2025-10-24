Ukrainian Defense Ministry develops draft of updated Military Medical Doctrine

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has developed a draft of an updated Military Medical Doctrine, the adoption of which is envisaged in the Government's Action Program.

According to the ministry's press service, the draft was presented during the "Human in the Army" conference held in Kyiv.

Major Dmytro Samofalov, acting director of the Defense Ministry's Health Department, explained that unlike the current doctrine, which better reflects peacetime realities, the updated document "places combat medicine at the center as a response to the challenges of wartime." At the same time, military medicine will continue to evolve based on the principles of a unified medical space and close cooperation with the civilian healthcare system.

The key structural innovation of the draft is the clear delineation of functions among the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Command of the Medical Forces, the medical services of all defense branches, the Ministry of Health, and other state bodies. The goal is to eliminate duplication, improve management, and establish a clear distribution of powers and responsibilities.

The draft proposes establishing a Central Military Medical Directorate (CMMD) within the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The CMMD would oversee the entire military medical system, while the Defense Ministry's Health Department would shape high-level policy and develop strategies for the field's development. The Command of the Medical Forces would be responsible for the hospital network and treatment of service members.

"For the first time, the doctrine gives significant attention not only to patients but also to the safety and role of medical personnel within the military medical system. It also defines medical planning as an integral part of operational planning at all levels, requiring the participation of medical service representatives in planning and unit activities," the ministry said.

The proposed doctrine clearly defines elements of the military medical system by: type of medical care (emergency, primary, specialized, palliative, rehabilitation); stage (tactical pre-hospital, pre-hospital, hospital); and Roles (R1–R4).

According to the Defense Ministry, adoption of the document will help eliminate existing legal and regulatory gaps, clearly define the authority of all entities within the military medical system, and improve the quality of healthcare provided to service members.

The Military Medical Doctrine is the core regulatory document governing medical support within Ukraine's Armed Forces and other military formations. It establishes scientifically grounded principles, uniform standards, and rules for cooperation among medical services to protect the health of military personnel, provide care, treatment, and rehabilitation in combat and emergency conditions.

The current doctrine was approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 910 on October 31, 2018.