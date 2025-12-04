Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:39 04.12.2025

Ukraine allocates UAH 224 mln for heating equipment in Sumy, UAH 1.76 bln for road repairs in southern regions

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 224 million for the purchase of block-modular boiler houses necessary to support stable heat supply in the Sumy region and UAH 1.76 billion for the repair of roads in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"To support front-line territories, a number of decisions have been made regarding energy sustainability and logistics in the regions. The government is allocating UAH 224 million for the purchase of block-modular boiler houses necessary to support stable heat supply in the Sumy region. The new reserve equipment will ensure reliable passage of the heating season for the communities of Sumy and Shostka," Svyrydenko said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

In addition, the government has allocated UAH 1.76 billion from the reserve fund for the maintenance of general roads, in particular in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, which are important for defense needs.

Tags: #heating #road_repairs

