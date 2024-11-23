Facts

16:38 23.11.2024

Kryvy Rih plans to resolve heating situation by Dec 8 – Dpty PM Kuleba

In Kryvyi Rih, where the heating system has not yet been launched, they plan to restore heat supply by December 8, said the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba, who is in Kryvyi Rih.

"I am confident that this issue will be resolved by December 8," he said on the air of the nationwide telethon on Saturday.

"The main issue is the heating season in the city. Almost 1,000 houses are still without heat. This is 130,000 subscribers, 11 hospitals, 43 educational institutions," he said in Telegram on Saturday.

The Ministry of Regional Development reported a critical situation with heat in Kryvy Rih the day before. Some 934 residential buildings, 11 healthcare institutions, including Kryvyi Rih City Hospital No. 16, some 43 educational institutions, and a territorial social protection center were left without heat. This is about 110,000 residents.

"Such situations are unacceptable, especially in war conditions. Stable heat supply is one of the important conditions for the security and sustainability of the city, which is under fire almost daily. Heat must be restored as quickly as possible," he said on Telegram.

