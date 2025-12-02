Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:29 02.12.2025

Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will wait for signals from the U.S. delegation after its meetings in Russia and is ready for a personal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Ukraine will wait for signals from the American delegation after its meetings in Russia. The U.S. delegation wants to report to us immediately after the meetings. The next steps depend on these signals. We will receive certain signals. If the signals work this way, if it is fair play with our partners, then maybe we will meet with the American delegation very soon. At what level – we will see, depending on the signals. If the signals provide an opportunity and a chance to make global, but quick decisions, then the level will be higher," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

He noted that, depending on the results of today's talks, he is ready to "receive all the signals, ready to meet with President Trump."

"I am ready to receive all the signals, ready to meet with President Trump. Everything depends on today's talks... The United States says that bloodshed is enough. And we fully support them. But we must end this war so that in a year Russia does not come again, with a third invasion. They have not achieved the goal of occupying our state. But I am not sure that their goals have changed. They can be postponed, and we need protection for this," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

