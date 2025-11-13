Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined three options for financial support for Ukraine over the next two years, which are currently being considered by the European Commission and will be presented to the heads of state and government of the European Union member states for further discussion.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday, von der Leyen welcomed the "clear commitment of the European Council to cover Ukraine’s financial needs over the next two years". "That is why we are now working closely with Belgium and all member states on options for implementing this commitment. It is clear that we will deliver on it and cover Ukraine’s financial needs over the next years. We are currently discussing how," she explained.

According to the European Commission President, three options are currently being considered. "Option one is to use the budgetary space to raise funds on the capital markets. Option two is to have an intergovernmental agreement under which member states will raise the necessary capital on their own. Option three is to have a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian assets," she said. Elaborating on the "reparations loan" option, von der Leyen stressed that this would mean taking the remaining cash from immobilized Russian assets, transferring it to Ukraine as a loan - and Ukraine would have to repay this loan if Russia pays reparations." "This is the most effective way to support Ukraine’s defense and its economy. And the clearest way to make Russia understand that time is not on its side. We will show that, if necessary, we are committed to the long term. Because this is about our freedom. This is about our democracies. This is about a rules-based order. And Europe will always stand up for these values," the European Commission President said.