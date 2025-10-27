EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

The European Commission has reiterated that the main focus in the issue of providing financial support to Ukraine for the period 2026-2027 is on the possibilities of using immobilized Russian assets.

This was confirmed on Monday in Brussels at a briefing by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, answering the question of what options the European Commission is considering on behalf of the European Council, which she received after the end of the meeting of European Union leaders last Thursday in Brussels.

Pinho said it is worth recalling, first of all, that in the conclusions of the European Council last Thursday there is a clear commitment of the European Council to address Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027. She The European Council remains committed to meeting these financial needs of Ukraine. And it is in this context that the European Council invited the Commission to propose options. In this regard, President von der Leyen was also very clear in a question addressed to her at the European Council press conference, where she said that, of course, there are always other options than the use of frozen assets, but the focus is still on frozen assets.

She stressed that while the Commission may consider other options, the focus must remain on the use of frozen assets.

The spokeswoman also explained that the next step would be to propose options by the European Commission, after which they would be discussed and, as the EU hopes, a final decision would be taken at the next European Council.

Pinho specified that during the last European Council meeting, the Commission did not make "any proposals," but that different options were discussed. She reiterated that the European Council had reaffirmed its commitment to addressing Ukraine's urgent financial needs in 2026-2027.