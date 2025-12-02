Enemy occupies Kozatske in Donetsk region, advances into Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupation forces have captured Kozatske of Hrodivska village community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, and advanced into Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, OSINT project of DeepState reported on Tuesday.

"The enemy has occupied Kozatske (the Soviet occupation name for Moskovske), and has also advanced into Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and near Shakhove, Mykolaivka, and Kamyanske," DeepState said in a Telegram message.

As reported the day before, Russian occupiers continue to attempt to consolidate their positions in the north and center of Pokrovsk, while logistical support for the neighboring city of Myrnohrad is provided exclusively by unmanned aerial vehicles.