Zelenskyy: It's time for Europe to make decision on frozen assets if Moscow doesn't give up on strikes

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Russians launched approximately 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on the latest strike on Kyiv and the region.

“The main targets of the attack were energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, with extensive damage and fires in residential buildings. We currently have reports of dozens injured and three killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He noted that Ukraine and its partners must work without wasting a single day to ensure that there are enough missiles for air defense systems, so that there is everything necessary for Ukrainian defense and to put pressure on Russia.

“It is time Europe made a decision on the frozen assets if Moscow refuses to end its drone and missile strikes. And we must certainly discuss with all partners the steps needed to bring this war to an end. Thank you to everyone who is helping,” the President stressed.