Ukrainian retailer Aurora opens 50th store in Romania, first in Bucharest

Aurora Group has opened its first store in Bucharest on Friday, July 11, marking its 50th location in Romania, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our business model – combining a broad assortment, quality service, and affordable pricing – has resonated with both Ukrainian and European consumers. Opening in Bucharest is a sign of customer trust and a major milestone in our European market expansion. We are proud to represent Ukrainian quality abroad and to open new opportunities for Ukrainian producers internationally," said Taras Panasenko, co-owner of Aurora Group.

The new Aurora store, located at Bucuresti, Calea Cringasi nr. 29, sector 6, covers 200 square meters and features a compact layout with a wide product range to meet daily needs. For customer convenience, price checkers are available throughout the store.

Aurora reports that it is successfully competing in the Romanian market, with a local customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) of around 80 – higher than the 60 seen in Ukraine.

Aurora opened its first Romanian store in October 2023 in Suceava, launching its international expansion. A distribution center was opened in Bacău in 2024 to optimize logistics.

Aurora's expansion in Romania opens doors for both local and Ukrainian producers. More than 27 Ukrainian companies are already exporting goods for sale through Aurora's Romanian stores. This supports Ukrainian exports and offers small and medium-sized Ukrainian businesses access to international markets.

Aurora is a national company with direct foreign investment from Horizon Capital. It was founded in 2011 by Lev Zhydenko, Panasenko, and Lesia Klymenko. The company is headquartered in Poltava. As of July 2025, the Aurora network includes over 1,700 stores in Ukraine and 50 in Romania.

According to Opendatabot, Aurora's operating entity, Vyhidna Pokupka LLC, is owned by Cyprus-based Auroraretail Investments Ltd., with Zhydenko listed as the beneficiary.