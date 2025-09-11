Comfy opens two new stores in Kyiv and Odesa

Comfy (Comfy Trade LLC) opened two new stores in Kyiv and Odesa in September, increasing its network to 112 stores, the company's press service reported.

According to the report, the store in Kyiv opened in the Sofia Mall shopping center, its area is 780 sq m. The Odesa store is located in the Mayak shopping center.

It is noted that four more stores are planned to be opened by the end of the year.

According to YouControl, the owner of Comfy Trade LLC is Comfy Holdings Limited (100%, Cyprus), the ultimate beneficiaries are Stanislav Ronis and Svitlana Hutsul.

As reported, Comfy increased its revenue by 19% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to the results of 2024, it received UAH 47.721 billion in revenue, which is 27.1% higher than in 2023. The year of 2024 was the first year when the company exceeded $1 billion in revenue.