Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:35 11.09.2025

Comfy opens two new stores in Kyiv and Odesa

1 min read
Comfy opens two new stores in Kyiv and Odesa

Comfy (Comfy Trade LLC) opened two new stores in Kyiv and Odesa in September, increasing its network to 112 stores, the company's press service reported.

According to the report, the store in Kyiv opened in the Sofia Mall shopping center, its area is 780 sq m. The Odesa store is located in the Mayak shopping center.

It is noted that four more stores are planned to be opened by the end of the year.

According to YouControl, the owner of Comfy Trade LLC is Comfy Holdings Limited (100%, Cyprus), the ultimate beneficiaries are Stanislav Ronis and Svitlana Hutsul.

As reported, Comfy increased its revenue by 19% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to the results of 2024, it received UAH 47.721 billion in revenue, which is 27.1% higher than in 2023. The year of 2024 was the first year when the company exceeded $1 billion in revenue.

Tags: #kyiv #odesa #comfy #opened

MORE ABOUT

17:43 11.09.2025
Foxtrot opens renovated store in Myrhorod

Foxtrot opens renovated store in Myrhorod

15:33 11.09.2025
Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

15:12 08.09.2025
Emergency and rescue operations in the Sviatoshynsky district of capital completed – SES

Emergency and rescue operations in the Sviatoshynsky district of capital completed – SES

09:34 08.09.2025
Death toll of Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 3

Death toll of Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 3

17:19 05.09.2025
Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

10:28 03.09.2025
UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

11:13 01.09.2025
German coalition leaders from CDU/CSU and SPD arrive in Kyiv for first time - media

German coalition leaders from CDU/CSU and SPD arrive in Kyiv for first time - media

17:57 31.08.2025
On Monday, friends and colleagues will honour the memory of Andriy Parubiy on Maidan Square in Kyiv

On Monday, friends and colleagues will honour the memory of Andriy Parubiy on Maidan Square in Kyiv

20:24 29.08.2025
Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

09:09 29.08.2025
Already 23 victims of Russian attack in Kyiv

Already 23 victims of Russian attack in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

Russia wants escalation, not interested in peace - Finnish President

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

Ukrainian MFA calls on Slovakia not to remove responsibility from Russia for its drones' intrusion into Poland

One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

Resident of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, dies after Russian airstrike

EBRD to provide guarantee to Ukreximbank for new loans of EUR100 mln

Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

Austrian authorities ask to clarify circumstances of detention of ORF broadcaster's operator in Ukraine

Czech MFA summons Russian ambassador for explanations

More than 7,000 places for evacuees already prepared in Ukraine

AD
AD