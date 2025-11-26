Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

The Command of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine has asked citizens not to succumb to provocations currently being spread by the enemy in connection with, in particular, the situation on the Hulyaipole axis: the situation is difficult, but there is no encirclement, communication is maintained with our fighters, logistics are established, the wounded are being evacuated; there are no so-called "barrier detachments."

"The war is going on not only on the battlefield, but also on the information front. The enemy skillfully manipulates the moods of Ukrainian society: it deliberately exaggerates its so-called successes and hyperbolizes the problems in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, spreading panic among Ukrainians and inciting them to reckless actions. Some of our compatriots, unfortunately, succumb to such provocations, unknowingly spreading hostile narratives," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The same message was posted on Telegram by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the situation in southern Ukraine, in particular in the Hulyaipil direction, is currently really tense. The enemy is conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery shelling and the use of kamikaze drones. Over the past day alone, more than three dozen assaults, over half a thousand artillery shelling using over 2,100 ammunition, a dozen airstrikes, 250 UAV drops, and attacks by almost 2,000 kamikaze drones have been recorded.

"Despite everything, our defenders are holding the defense, communication and logistics are established with them, and support is provided. Every day they destroy 250-300 occupiers and more than fifty units of weapons and military equipment. Yesterday alone, 2 enemy tanks, a dozen and a half artillery systems, and about four dozen units of motor vehicles were put out of action," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said.

"Furious battles are taking place for every meter of our native land. The situation in the direction is really difficult, but there is no encirclement, communication is maintained with our fighters, logistics are established, and the wounded are being evacuated. All the more so, the information about the so-called blocking detachments that block our units is not true. On the contrary, assault units are being sent to reinforce them and help hold the defense," the message says.

It is noted that "the military command promptly responds to any changes in the situation and always makes balanced decisions: if resources are available, to maintain defense and defend Ukrainian territory, if they are not, to save the lives of personnel by withdrawing them to more advantageous lines, thereby sacrificing one or another position to the enemy. But in the future, to stop the enemy, block his advance and inflict comprehensive fire damage."

The military once again emphasizes that "the expediency of a particular decision can be determined only by those who have sufficient data on the operational situation at the front. Citizens and the media have the right to express their own point of view, share their thoughts and conclusions, but the main administrator of reliable information about the course of military operations is the General Staff. It provides operational and verified information that reflects the real state of affairs at the front"

"That is why we call on the media and the public to trust only verified information and not to be influenced by dubious sources that consciously or unconsciously play into the enemy's hands. If you really want to help the soldiers - join the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said.