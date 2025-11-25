Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 25.11.2025

Info being gather on our employees, no reports from Financial Monitoring Service - NABU director

2 min read

The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvynos has noted numerous obstacles in the implementation of Operation Midas - from accusations of working in the Russian Federation to the illegal collection of data on operational employees and the lack of reports from financial monitoring.

"If we talk about what hindered us at all stages - everything hindered us - from accusations of working in Russia to collecting information from closed databases... collecting data on the movement of our vehicles, operational vehicles with operational numbers, the movement of our employees, their conference data, which are stored in registers," he said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy on Tuesday.

"We will now identify everyone who collected this data - we are conducting an investigation in this direction as well, because it is absolutely unacceptable to carry out such activities. I am deeply convinced of this," the NABU director said.

Kryvynos said there are other obstacles. "We have not yet received any relevant reports from the Financial Monitoring Service about the episode related to this investigation," he said.

According to the director of the Bureau, "financial monitoring should speed up the processing of our requests. Don't wait for us to ask for something. The functioning of such a huge money laundering office could not have gone unnoticed by either banking monitoring or the financial monitoring service."

Tags: #midas #nabu

