NABU investigating who helped Mindich cross border quickly - Kryvonos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has found a ticket that allowed the Midas case suspect, Timur Mindich, to pass through the Hrushiv checkpoint, marked "K," which means assistance in quickly passing the control, and is investigating who made such a decision, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has said.

"We even found this ticket that allowed him to pass. It has the letter "K" - control - on it. And so, we are already documenting who put this comrade under the control of this border guard so that he could leave quickly," he said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy on Tuesday.

Kryvonos rejected all accusations against NABU that it could have facilitated Mindich's departure abroad.

The NABU Director explained that the bureau does not use in such cases the provision of information to the State Border Service about important persons involved in the investigation, because it is afraid of the risk of information leakage.

"We did not control his movements, because we did not control his phone. Because if we controlled his phone, the risk of information leakage would be high... Our informing the Border Guard Service that such and such a person was going to leave here is also a risk of information leakage. We found out after the fact that he crossed the border," said Kryvonos.

In his opinion, if the State Border Guard Service had been informed, it would not have stopped this person.

"No one would have waited for us to drive an hour and a half from the Lviv Territorial Department to detain him or not," he said.