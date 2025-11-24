Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 24.11.2025

Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice next year – Karchevych


Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice next year – Karchevych

 The Ministry of Health plans to introduce electronic licenses for medical practice in 2026, Deputy Minister of Health Maria Karchevych said.

"Our near-term plans include the full rollout of the patient portal. We want to launch electronic licenses for medical practice, to make access to medical services convenient, as well as for the circulation of narcotic substances," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, according to Karchevych, the Ministry of Health plans in 2026 to "digitize the issuance of certain medical certificates, including those for drivers and adoption."

"We are expecting parliamentary voting on legislative initiatives for this," she said.

Karchevych also reported the start of work on a complex project.

"This is the digitization of death-related processes, starting from the medical death certificate and including the full range of services, such as digital wills and other related matters," she explained.

"This project also involves multiple government agencies. There are many nuances, as it concerns violent deaths, non-violent deaths, deaths at home or in the street, deaths in hospitals… These issues are very sensitive during wartime. We are currently modeling processes for digital solutions," Karchevych added.

Tags: #medical_practice #license

