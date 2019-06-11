Facts

11:01 11.06.2019

1+1 Media accuses State Film Agency of deliberately delaying renewal of license for showing Svaty series

The 1+1 Media group believes that the Ukrainian State Film Agency deliberately delays the period of renewal of the certificate for showing the TV series Svaty.

This is stated in an open appeal of 1+1 Media to the expert commission on the distribution and demonstration of State Film Agency movies.

"We are witnessing the deliberately delaying of the process of renewing the certificate for showing the Svaty series, which is a completely legitimate step that should have taken place automatically after the court decision. For some unknown reason, the series was sent for additional expertise. The paradox of this situation is that we would not appeal to you if the validity of the certificate for all seasons, except for the sixth one, had not expired. And we intend to broadcast this season anyway," the media group said.

According to the appeal, 1+1 Media received information that this situation will be used by Svoboda party as a platform for entering the parliamentary campaign, thus demonstrating the course of struggle for a national idea.

The 1+1 Media group also draws the attention of experts to the fact that the decision must be objective, impartial, balanced, based on evidence.

Tags: #1_1 #license #1_1_media
