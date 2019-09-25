Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

The Kyiv Court of Appeals has overturned the decision of Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region to suspend the license of SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv), the company's press service has said following a court hearing.

"Neither the public organization Committee for the Protection of Rights of Crime Victims nor the fake 'plaintiff' Oksana Pasenko appeared in court. However, the committee once again announced the recusal of the judge. The judicial panel decided that such a statement was another abuse of procedural rights and left the request without consideration. After that, the Kyiv Court of Appeals announced the cancellation of the decision of Baryshivka District Court," SkyUp said.

"We had been fighting for openness, the rule of law and fair competition for four months. And, in the end, we won. Baryshivka's decision was declared illegal! There could be no other result in a rule-of-law state. We continue to launch new affordable flights around Ukraine and the world and are defending our right to fly," the co-owner of the airline, Oleksandr Alba, said.

As reported, by the decision of May 25, 2019, Baryshivka District Court suspended the license for the right to carry out economic activities for transportation of passengers by air with SkyUp Airlines. The company appealed this decision in the Kyiv Court of Appeals.