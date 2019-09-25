Facts

16:03 25.09.2019

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

2 min read
Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

The Kyiv Court of Appeals has overturned the decision of Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region to suspend the license of SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv), the company's press service has said following a court hearing.

"Neither the public organization Committee for the Protection of Rights of Crime Victims nor the fake 'plaintiff' Oksana Pasenko appeared in court. However, the committee once again announced the recusal of the judge. The judicial panel decided that such a statement was another abuse of procedural rights and left the request without consideration. After that, the Kyiv Court of Appeals announced the cancellation of the decision of Baryshivka District Court," SkyUp said.

"We had been fighting for openness, the rule of law and fair competition for four months. And, in the end, we won. Baryshivka's decision was declared illegal! There could be no other result in a rule-of-law state. We continue to launch new affordable flights around Ukraine and the world and are defending our right to fly," the co-owner of the airline, Oleksandr Alba, said.

As reported, by the decision of May 25, 2019, Baryshivka District Court suspended the license for the right to carry out economic activities for transportation of passengers by air with SkyUp Airlines. The company appealed this decision in the Kyiv Court of Appeals.

Tags: #license #court #skyup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:11 25.09.2019
NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

16:16 24.09.2019
European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

14:43 24.09.2019
Court rules case of ex-MPs Yefremov, Stoyan, Hordiyenko not in competence of HACC

Court rules case of ex-MPs Yefremov, Stoyan, Hordiyenko not in competence of HACC

12:22 24.09.2019
General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

14:49 23.09.2019
Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

18:00 16.09.2019
Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

16:53 16.09.2019
Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

15:05 13.09.2019
Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

12:13 13.09.2019
SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

18:44 06.09.2019
Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Zelensky on future meeting with Trump: The main thing is that U.S. supports Ukraine

Zelensky intends to invite Trump to pay visit to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

Ihor Klymenko appointed new head of National Police

Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

Macron: Courage required for achieving peace in number of planet's regions, in particular in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD