Romania, Ukraine discuss possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boiev and Minister of Defense of Romania Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation during a meeting in Bucharest, Romania, the press service of the Romanian military department said on Monday.

"During the meeting, the delegations reviewed the key points of the multidimensional support that Romania provides to Ukraine, and discussed the expansion of cooperation in the defense industry, joint projects in the field of military research and innovation, as well as training and interaction programs between the armed forces of the two countries," according to the Romanian Ministry of Defense website.

During the discussions, the officials agreed to intensify contacts at the technical and institutional levels, as well as to hold regular bilateral meetings dedicated to the defense industry, with the aim of stimulating joint research projects and partnerships between relevant companies in Romania and Ukraine.

"Romania remains committed to supporting the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities through joint industrial development projects. In this context, we are jointly exploring the opportunities offered by European funding programs, including the SAFE initiative, which can significantly contribute to increasing regional production capacities and modernizing the defense industry," Moșteanu said.