Zelenskyy discusses US peace proposals with Costa and von der Leyen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had spoken with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about US proposals to end the war.

“I briefed them on the proposals from the U.S. side for ending the war and on contacts with partners in Europe and the U.S. We all value America’s and President Trump’s commitment to bringing the war to an end, and we are working in concert to ensure this becomes a joint and fully aligned plan,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday evening.

“In the coming days, many meetings and phone calls are already scheduled. The teams from Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe will work together,” the President added.