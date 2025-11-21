Interfax-Ukraine
18:12 21.11.2025

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

The state must function, political games must end, the parliament of a warring country must work together, and the government must be effective, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am now addressing all Ukrainians. Our people, citizens, politicians—everyone. We need to pull ourselves together. Come to our senses. Stop the squabbles. Stop the political games. The state must function. The parliament of a country at war must work together. The government of a country at war must work effectively. And all of us together must not forget or confuse who exactly is Ukraine’s enemy today," he said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday.

The President, addressing Ukrainians, added that during this time, there will be a great deal of political and informational pressure aimed at weakening and dividing us.

"The enemy is awake and will do everything to prevent us from succeeding. Will we let them do this to you? We have no right to do so. And we will succeed," Zelenskyy emphasized.

