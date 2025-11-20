Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll they talked about options for achieving real peace, the phasing of work and formats of dialogue, as well as new impulses for diplomacy.

"Our teams, Ukraine and the United States, will work on points of the plan to end the war. We are ready for constructive, honest and operational work," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Thursday.

He noted that peace is needed, and Ukraine appreciates the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and his team to return security to Europe. "Ukraine defends life and independence thanks to the courage of our people, our unity within the state and the help of partners. We are working to ensure that all three elements are strong enough," the president said.

Zelenskyy also separately informed about Russia's terrible strike on Ternopil.

"The X-101 missile, with which the Russian army hit an ordinary high-rise building yesterday, was manufactured in 2025. It contains 175 foreign components that still enter Russia bypassing sanctions. We are counting on the help of the United States in limiting all schemes," the president said.

He handed over to Secretary Driscoll specific materials with information about the companies that produce critical components, the countries of origin, and the parts themselves.