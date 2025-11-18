Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:23 18.11.2025

AFU use US-made ATACMS to strike Russia – General Staff

1 min read
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on the use of ATACMS tactical missile systems manufactured by the U.S. company Lockheed Martin Corporation to strike directly at Russia's territory.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to deliver a pinpoint strike on military facilities on the territory of Russia. This is a landmark event that emphasizes Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the use of long-range weapons of destruction, particularly ATACMS, will continue.

Tags: #general_staff #atacms

