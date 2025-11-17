Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Ukraine and Poland held another meeting of the working group on exhumation, important results will be published in the middle of December, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) Oleksandr Alferov has said.

"As one of the three participants from the Ukrainian side of the Polish-Ukrainian group, I inform you: the group meeting took place in Lviv; the further process of continuing the exhumations was discussed; the next meeting will be held in the middle of December with the publication of important results," Alferov said on Facebook.

The UINP head said the parties continue to work, and the exhumation processes will continue.

As reported, in early May it became known that the remains of 42 people were discovered at the site of exhumation works in the former village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region. On September 6, the bodies were reburied.

A joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition also carried out search and exhumation works in Lviv during which a mass grave of victims of the Second World War was discovered. On November 14, the bodies of the fallen soldiers of the Polish Army were reburied in Mostyska in Lviv region.

In addition, at the end of September, search works were carried out at the site of possible burials of soldiers of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) in the village of Jureczkowa, Podkarpacie Voivodeship in Poland. No burials were discovered there.

On October 13, Ukraine granted Poland permission to conduct search operations in the village of Uhly, Rivne region, and informed about its readiness to provide consent to conduct similar operations in the village of Huta-Peniatska, Lviv region, after completing all necessary technical procedures.