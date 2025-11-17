Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 17.11.2025

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his prayers.

“We are grateful to Pope Leo XIV for his prayers and compassion with the Ukrainian people following Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv. We value the Pontiff’s call not to become accustomed to this terror,” Sybiha said on X.

According to him, “it is important for the world to unite in demanding the aggressor to stop this war.”

Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences on Sunday over the deaths in Ukraine as a result of recent shelling.

Leo XIV said that he “follows with sorrow the news of attacks that continue to strike numerous Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.”

“These assaults cause deaths and injuries, among them children, and inflict serious damage on civilian infrastructure, leaving families homeless as the cold sets in,” he added.

The Pope said he expresses solidarity with the victims and calls on them not to get used to war and destruction.

“Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace in war-torn Ukraine,” he summed up.

