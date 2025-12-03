Five countries confirm $1 bln allocation through PURL – Sybiha

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Five countries confirmed allocation of $1 billion in additional support for the Defense Forces through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who is at NATO headquarters, has said.

"Andriy Sybiha following the results of the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council: five countries confirmed allocation of $1 billion in additional support for the Defense Forces through the PURL program," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the NATO Secretary General said in general, over two-thirds of NATO allies participated in the PURL program, and there are actually very few countries left that have not yet made contributions to PURL. He announced that New Zealand and Australia will join the program to purchase the U.S. weapons for Ukraine.