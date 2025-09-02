Ukrainian Armed Forces: 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

As of Tuesday night, the Defense Forces have neutralized 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 that attacked Ukraine, and 30 strike UAVs have been recorded hitting 9 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 120 enemy Shahed UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north, south, east and center of the country," the message says.

In total, on the night of September 2 (from 19:00 on September 1), the enemy attacked with 150 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators in the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimean air defense zone.

Meanwhile, 30 strike UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (debris) at five locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.