Enemy steps up its efforts to penetrate into Pokrovsk through southern outskirts: there’re more than 300 Russians in the city – Airborne Assault Troops

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – In recent days, Russian forces have stepped up their efforts to penetrate into the city of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) using light vehicles through the southern outskirts. To do this, the enemy took advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, particularly dense fog, according to the press service of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted in the corps' report, weather conditions, in particular fog, are reducing the Ukrainian air force's ability to conduct reconnaissance and strikes in open terrain.

"Currently, more than 300 Russians are in the city. Their goal remains unchanged: to reach the northern borders of Pokrovsk and then attempt to encircle the agglomeration. At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to identify and destroy enemy groups in the urban area, even in low visibility conditions," the message reads.

The Airborne Assault Forces emphasized that since the beginning of November, the Defense Forces have killed 162 Russians in Pokrovsk, with another 39 wounded. Various units of the Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces, assault and airborne assault units, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, and others, continue to be involved in clearing the city.