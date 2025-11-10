Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 10.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukraine, based on the results of the year in the supply of weapons in the defense industry, must fulfill all the tasks that were, now practically every day long-range sanctions against Russia are being applied, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There was a report by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. Based on the results of the year in the supply of weapons in the defense industry, we must fulfill all the tasks that were. Both in providing the front, and in financing our army, and in our deep strikes. Now practically every day Ukraine applies its long-range sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

The president also said the enemy does not have any significant results on the frontline.

"Pokrovsk axis, Dobropillia districts, Donetsk region, in general we are defending our positions," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #war

MORE ABOUT

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

20:54 10.11.2025
DeepState warns of worsening situation in Zaporizhia region

DeepState warns of worsening situation in Zaporizhia region

20:35 10.11.2025
Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

20:12 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

15:46 10.11.2025
USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

13:05 08.11.2025
After war, investments to be made in military-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure and finance – Yatsenyuk

After war, investments to be made in military-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure and finance – Yatsenyuk

16:46 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

16:38 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

16:34 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

16:31 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

London court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank Kolomoisky, Boholiubov to pay over $3 bln – bank

LATEST

CoE Secretary General congratulates Ukraine on its 30th anniversary membership: We’re with you

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Kirill Dmitriev, high-ranking Russia’s officials, publishing houses

Rada committees initiate environmental audit of wind energy in Zakarpattia – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

UN Ambassador Jolie on daily drone attacks: People's greatest fear is being forgotten by the world

Putin is in dead-end situation, he hasn’t achieved promised goals – Zelenskyy

Ukraine initiates convening of IAEA Board of Governors due to attacks on energy system

Ukraine must change its systematic approach to evacuation of civilians – Lubinets

AD
AD