Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

Ukraine, based on the results of the year in the supply of weapons in the defense industry, must fulfill all the tasks that were, now practically every day long-range sanctions against Russia are being applied, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There was a report by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. Based on the results of the year in the supply of weapons in the defense industry, we must fulfill all the tasks that were. Both in providing the front, and in financing our army, and in our deep strikes. Now practically every day Ukraine applies its long-range sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

The president also said the enemy does not have any significant results on the frontline.

"Pokrovsk axis, Dobropillia districts, Donetsk region, in general we are defending our positions," Zelenskyy said.