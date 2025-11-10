Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:43 10.11.2025

Putin is in dead-end situation, he hasn’t achieved promised goals – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Putin is in a dead-end situation, having failed to achieve his promised goals and is under pressure to deliver results, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian published on Sunday.

Answering an interviewer's question about why Putin is provoking Europe now, Zelenskyy expressed the opinion that Putin is at a dead end.

“Putin is in a dead-end situation in terms of real success. It’s more like a stalemate for him. That’s why these failures could lead him to look for other territories. It’s very difficult for us but we are at home and defending ourselves. Society, of course, defends, the military defends, the body of the state defends itself from this attack. But he has a different story. Firstly, he radically oriented his society toward this through information. Secondly, he promised goals. He didn't achieve them. And so he needs to show some achievements," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian.

