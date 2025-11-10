Enemy damages energy facilities across multiple regions, round-the-clock outages in effect nationwide

The enemy’s latest strikes have led to new damage to energy facilities in several regions, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Monday morning.

"Repair and restoration work is underway at energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged as a result of massive missile and drone attacks," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy also confirmed information about the application of hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses today, Monday, from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine.

In turn, according to National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo, two to four shifts of hourly outages will be applied in most regions by the end of the day. Also, in regions where hourly power outages are applied, there power will be limited for industry and business.

As the Ministry of Energy warned consumers, current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators, and changes in energy supply should be found on the pages of the regional energy authorities.