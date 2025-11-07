Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 07.11.2025

Hnatov: Enemy has certain advantage in forces, means near Pokrovsk

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Andriy Hnatov reported on the situation in Pokrovsk axis.

"This is one of the hottest directions today. The enemy does not give up attempts to capture Pokrovsk and create conditions for its encirclement by Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," he said during a briefing on Friday.

According to the General Staff chief, the enemy has had such an intention for over a year.

"They are trying to create conditions to capture this relatively small city. There is a certain advantage in the enemy's forces and means. They have partially infiltrated the city's buildings, especially on the southern outskirts of this settlement. They are trying to create a center in this way to continue the offensive," he said.

Hnatov said all decisions regarding this operation will be made by the military command, and the population will be informed of their consequences.

"Right now, unnecessary information publicly will definitely not help the interests of the city's defenders," he said.

