Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:46 07.11.2025

SBU issues notice of suspicion to Moscow mayor, who mobilized nearly 90,000 Moscow residents for war

2 min read
SBU issues notice of suspicion to Moscow mayor, who mobilized nearly 90,000 Moscow residents for war

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected evidence of war crimes committed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who is using his own administrative resources to facilitate Russia's war against Ukraine.

"As the investigation has established, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Sobyanin 'mobilized' nearly 90,000 Muscovites to the front. According to available data, more than 70,000 residents of the Russian capital were recruited through Moscow 'contract military service selection centers,'" the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, Sobyanin headed a task force within the Coordination Council under the Russian government to organize mobilization work and provide other assistance to the armed groups of the occupiers.

"In this capacity, the official assists the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense in establishing additional capacity for mobilized and new enterprises within Russia's military-industrial complex," the message reads.

The department notes that Sobyanin also regularly deploys equipment and workers from the public utilities under his control—Mosvodokanal, Mosgaz, and Moskollektor—to equip Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"This primarily concerns the construction of fortifications and fortified areas in the frontline areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the SBU clarified.

Based on the evidence collected, Security Service investigators notified Sobyanin in absentia of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 28, and Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting the waging of an aggressive war committed by a group of persons).

Since the perpetrator is located within the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are ongoing to hold him accountable for crimes against our state.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

Tags: #sobyanin #sbu #evidence

MORE ABOUT

10:41 03.11.2025
SBU detains 18-year-old Russian informant who planted video surveillance at Ukrzaliznytsia

SBU detains 18-year-old Russian informant who planted video surveillance at Ukrzaliznytsia

15:06 31.10.2025
Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

14:14 31.10.2025
SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

11:17 29.10.2025
SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

15:41 28.10.2025
SBU exposes Russian agent posing as cleaner to spy on soldiers' homes

SBU exposes Russian agent posing as cleaner to spy on soldiers' homes

16:55 24.10.2025
Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

15:59 24.10.2025
SBU and NABU bust conversion center linked to former tax chief

SBU and NABU bust conversion center linked to former tax chief

13:09 22.10.2025
SBU demonstrates next generation of Sea Baby drones

SBU demonstrates next generation of Sea Baby drones

19:01 21.10.2025
SBU reports destruction of two Ukrainian drone interceptor aircraft on occupied territories

SBU reports destruction of two Ukrainian drone interceptor aircraft on occupied territories

14:41 20.10.2025
SBU confirms searches of relatives of NABU detective

SBU confirms searches of relatives of NABU detective

HOT NEWS

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

LATEST

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

Yermak hails exposure of fraudsters, one of whom posed as his cousin

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

AD
AD