Interfax-Ukraine
10:36 06.11.2025

Zelenskyy: It's time to make a decision on Russian frozen assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas responded to the Russian drone attacks on Thursday night, noting that it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.

"This night is again restless for Ukraine. The Russians attacked our cities with drones - a total of 135 strike drones. Since yesterday evening, they have been hitting the Dnipro region. Eight people were injured in the attack on the city of Kamianske, they damaged an ordinary residential building, railway infrastructure. Our rescuers worked quickly: five people were rescued from the rubble. Thank you. Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions were also attacked. The targets are our critical infrastructure, everything that works for normal peaceful life. Where necessary, all necessary services are working, restoring and helping people," he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy noted that it is now important for the US, Europe and the G7 countries to continue sanctions and tariff work on Russian trade in energy resources and finance.

"The fact that the Russians continue to hit the energy sector and civilians once again shows that the pressure is not enough now. It is very important for America, Europe and the G7 to continue sanctions and tariff work on Russian trade in energy resources and finance. And Moscow must finally realize how serious Europe is about self-defense. It is time to make a decision on Russian frozen assets. The political will is already there, and we are counting on the prompt implementation of the technical solution. It is absolutely right that the aggressor’s money should be used to protect against his war. Thank you to everyone who works for peace," the president said.

Tags: #frozen_russian_assets

