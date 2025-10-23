Ukraine needs funds from frozen Russian assets in 2026 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs funds from frozen Russian assets in 2026, there is an understanding of who can block the adoption of this decision, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We need it in 2026 and it is better to have them at the very beginning of the year… Not everything depends on us, something depends and - this is good in this matter, but not everything. We understand who can block this decision and we will work with these people," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Brussels.

According to the president, "there are few such people."

He also expressed hope that today European leaders will make a "political, positive decision" on the use of frozen Russian assets.