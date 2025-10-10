Issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine near resolution – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the issue of directing Russian frozen assets to support and restore Ukraine is close to being resolved.

"Separately and in detail [discussed] is the issue of directing Russian frozen assets to fully support Ukraine’s defense and restoration after Russian strikes," he said in Telegram on Friday following the results of a meeting on international work for the first nine months of the year and tasks for the next three months.

"We are getting closer to a decision on the assets, and I thank everyone who is helping. It is absolutely fair that Russia should pay for the war it started, is prolonging and is waging in a frankly terrorist manner," Zelenskyy said.