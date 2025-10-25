Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:57 25.10.2025

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine to receive financing from Russia's frozen assets in 2026

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that next year, 2026, financing will be opened for Ukraine from Russia’s frozen assets.

"There is a political readiness of Europe to direct frozen Russian assets to fully support Ukraine, Ukrainians, and yesterday the European Council adopted a political decision. There is a clear format for using assets, and this format is there. Now we in Europe have agreed that this format should be implemented by the end of the year. In general, the mood in Europe is such that we understand: next year, financing for Ukraine, for our people, will be provided," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

He also reported on a number of agreements reached on supporting the Ukrainian energy sector during the heating season.

"Today, there is already a decision from Italy – they are preparing a package to support our energy sector, thank you. There is a decision from Norway on financing gas purchases, thank you very much. We have good agreements with other countries, our partners in Europe – teams are now working on implementation. And we will work on energy with the new government of Japan – the new Prime Minister of Japan took part in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing today," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that each member of the G7 will continue to support Ukraine.

