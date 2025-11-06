Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 06.11.2025

USF hits 650 enemy targets in day

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have hit 650 enemy targets during the day, the USF said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets were: 226 personnel units, of which 151 were eliminated, five UAV pilot launch points; one tank; three armored vehicles; four artillery systems, 12 units of automotive equipment; 10 motorcycles; 42 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

"In total, 4,287 targets were destroyed/hit during November (01–05.11), 1,325 of which were enemy personnel," the USF said.

