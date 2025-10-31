Ukraine to prepare list of 339 children abducted by Russia in a week or two – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will prepare a list of 339 children abducted by Russia in a week or two, as well as information about the people and institutions that abducted them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today, we have prepared documents ... Some 339 children with their addresses will be fully prepared in a week or two. It is very important that there are addresses, there are relevant people, there are relevant institutions that took these children," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.

The President stressed that Ukraine will work to ensure that institutions and people involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children are subject to sanctions.