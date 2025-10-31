Unmanned Systems Force hit 938 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Force (USF) units have hit 938 enemy targets, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Friday morning.

According to the report, the following targets were destroyed: 273 personnel, 146 of whom were eliminated; 31 UAV pilot takeoff points; two tanks; nine vehicles; 46 motorcycles; and 71 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"In total, 25,812 targets were destroyed/hit during October (October 1-30), 7,729 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.