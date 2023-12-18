It's too early to assess results of recruiting – Zaluzhny

It is too early to evaluate the new recruiting project for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in matters of mobilization it is necessary to return to the existing framework, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"It's still a little early to evaluate recruiting, and as for the issues of mobilization, it's not just that it needs to be strengthened, but returned to the limits, to the framework that worked before," he told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation by the State Logistics Operator on Monday.

Zaluzhny said now this is a problem for the guys who are fighting on the front line, who must be replaced by someone.

"It [the mobilization process] simply needs to be returned to the framework in which they worked before," the commander-in-chief said.

When asked how the dismissal of regional military commissars affected the effectiveness of mobilization, Zaluzhny said "they were professionals, they knew how to do it, but they don't."