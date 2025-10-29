Vatican calls for end to Russian war against Ukraine

Photo: https://www.vaticannews.va/

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has appealed to the international community to end conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, Vatican News reported.

Speaking to the press at an event at the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome, Parolin said that "everyone’s contribution is really needed to take a few steps towards peace" in Ukraine. He called for caution and at the same time for hope in the issue of the war in Ukraine.

According to the cardinal, it is "not easy to answer" the question of what steps need to be taken to achieve a ceasefire.

"If we knew, we would have already taken them (steps - IF-U). I believe that some negotiations are already underway, although perhaps not publicly," Parolin added.

Reiterating his hope that these negotiations will bring results, the Vatican Secretary of State stressed the need for broad support from the international community.

"The United States’ participation is certainly necessary, and we hope that Europe will play a more prominent role. Everyone’s contribution is really necessary," Parolin said. He added that China "also has something to say" and noted that US President Donald Trump, who is currently in the Far East, should discuss ending the war.