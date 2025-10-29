Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 29.10.2025

Vatican calls for end to Russian war against Ukraine

1 min read
Vatican calls for end to Russian war against Ukraine
Photo: https://www.vaticannews.va/

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has appealed to the international community to end conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, Vatican News reported.

Speaking to the press at an event at the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome, Parolin said that "everyone’s contribution is really needed to take a few steps towards peace" in Ukraine. He called for caution and at the same time for hope in the issue of the war in Ukraine.

According to the cardinal, it is "not easy to answer" the question of what steps need to be taken to achieve a ceasefire.

"If we knew, we would have already taken them (steps - IF-U). I believe that some negotiations are already underway, although perhaps not publicly," Parolin added.

Reiterating his hope that these negotiations will bring results, the Vatican Secretary of State stressed the need for broad support from the international community.

"The United States’ participation is certainly necessary, and we hope that Europe will play a more prominent role. Everyone’s contribution is really necessary," Parolin said. He added that China "also has something to say" and noted that US President Donald Trump, who is currently in the Far East, should discuss ending the war.

Tags: #vatican #war

MORE ABOUT

17:27 28.10.2025
Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

21:24 24.10.2025
Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

21:11 24.10.2025
Ukraine, partners not looking for way to stop war without USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, partners not looking for way to stop war without USA – Zelenskyy

10:50 24.10.2025
White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

09:14 23.10.2025
War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

20:19 20.10.2025
Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

19:12 20.10.2025
No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

20:14 17.10.2025
Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

19:59 16.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

09:03 14.10.2025
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

LATEST

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

AD
AD