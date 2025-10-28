Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, who is on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, is confident that support for Ukraine will continue after the parliamentary elections in his country.

He said this at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Tuesday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"Be assured that whatever the election results, and as we see in many countries, this is a fragmented landscape, support for Ukraine was with a very broad majority in parliament. So, whatever the election results, I am confident that support for Ukraine will continue," the minister said.

Separately, he said it would also take some time to form a new coalition government, as is usually the case in the Netherlands.

"But foreign affairs never take a break, so we will actively support Ukraine here at every stage of our political process with a broad mandate from our parliament. I am confident of that," the Foreign Minister said.

Elections to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) in the Netherlands will be held on October 29, 2025. These are snap elections, announced after the collapse of the government coalition in June 2025, when Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom left the coalition due to differences over migration policy.