Special Operations Forces destroy frontline fuel and oil depots belonging to occupiers

On the night of October 27, Special Operations Forces (SOF) units successfully struck Russian Army support facilities, the Special Operations Forces command reported on its Telegram channel.

"The fuel depot and oil depot were located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's Luhansk region. The special forces drones struck the tanks just as they were filling, which increased the impact," the message reads.

It is noted that Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric strikes against the enemy to speed up the cessation of its offensive efforts.