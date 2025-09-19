Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 19.09.2025

Special operations forces strike logistics hub of 810th Russian marine brigade in Kursk region

1 min read
Special operations forces strike logistics hub of 810th Russian marine brigade in Kursk region

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked the logistics hub of the 810th separate marine brigade of Russia, located in Kursk region.

"The strike hit a material storage base, ammunition depots, and a hidden location for weapons and military equipment of the 810th Brigade," the Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in occupied Sevastopol, is actively participating in offensive operations in Pivnichno-Slobozhansk direction.

Personnel from this brigade are implicated in war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Tags: #special_operations_forces #attacked #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

10:18 19.09.2025
Russia shells Chernihiv region 59 times in 24 hours

Russia shells Chernihiv region 59 times in 24 hours

09:17 18.09.2025
Russia attacked railway infrastructure of Poltava region – Kohut

Russia attacked railway infrastructure of Poltava region – Kohut

09:12 18.09.2025
Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

16:44 08.09.2025
Military unit attacked near Russian Khabarovsk, its soldiers committed crimes in Kyiv region – sources

Military unit attacked near Russian Khabarovsk, its soldiers committed crimes in Kyiv region – sources

15:03 28.08.2025
Russia attacks Ukrainian Navy ship, kills one sailor, injures several others

Russia attacks Ukrainian Navy ship, kills one sailor, injures several others

16:53 23.08.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy 36 out of 49 drones used by enemy on of Aug 23

Ukrainian defenders destroy 36 out of 49 drones used by enemy on of Aug 23

09:53 06.08.2025
Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

09:34 06.08.2025
Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

13:02 04.08.2025
Russian strikes damage road in Khmelnytsky region

Russian strikes damage road in Khmelnytsky region

09:54 04.08.2025
Khmelnytsky region attacked, no injuries reported

Khmelnytsky region attacked, no injuries reported

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

AD
AD