On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked the logistics hub of the 810th separate marine brigade of Russia, located in Kursk region.

"The strike hit a material storage base, ammunition depots, and a hidden location for weapons and military equipment of the 810th Brigade," the Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in occupied Sevastopol, is actively participating in offensive operations in Pivnichno-Slobozhansk direction.

Personnel from this brigade are implicated in war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.