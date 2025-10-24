Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 24.10.2025

Sandu appoints businessman from Ukraine as new PM of Moldova

1 min read
Sandu appoints businessman from Ukraine as new PM of Moldova
Photo: https://point.md

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday signed a decree appointing economist and entrepreneur Alexandru Munteanu as a candidate for Prime Minister after her party won the parliamentary elections held last month.

The decree was published on the Moldovan president's website.

"I wish him success in forming a government that will gain the trust of parliament and meet the most important expectations of citizens: protecting peace, preparing the country for EU accession, strengthening the economy and improving people's living standards," the head of state said.

According to the document, "the designated candidate must present to parliament a team and a program of governance in order to obtain a vote of confidence and investment in the new government of the Republic of Moldova."

According to the Moldovan publication Point, Sandu signed the decree after consultations with the Action and solidarity."

It is noted that Munteanu is an economist, professor and entrepreneur with 25 years of experience in international investments.

Tags: #prime_minister #sandu #munteanu

MORE ABOUT

15:24 14.10.2025
Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Munteanu may head Moldova's government – media

Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Munteanu may head Moldova's government – media

20:50 02.09.2025
Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

20:31 20.08.2025
Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

11:57 17.07.2025
Parliament Appoints Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister

Parliament Appoints Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister

20:27 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

16:21 19.04.2025
Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

15:36 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

20:15 29.01.2025
Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

17:11 25.01.2025
PM: Ukraine presents Moldova with proposals to resolve energy crisis

PM: Ukraine presents Moldova with proposals to resolve energy crisis

16:31 25.01.2025
Sandu hopes 2025 to bring just peace

Sandu hopes 2025 to bring just peace

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine to receive financing from Russia's frozen assets in 2026

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

NATO, Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided air bombs

Key facility of Russia's Southern energy system, Balashovskaya substation, attacked

Now 13 injured in Kyiv, 2 helicopters deployed to extinguish fire in Desniansky district

Trump plans to discuss with President Xi Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine to receive financing from Russia's frozen assets in 2026

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

AD
AD