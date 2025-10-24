Sandu appoints businessman from Ukraine as new PM of Moldova

Photo: https://point.md

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday signed a decree appointing economist and entrepreneur Alexandru Munteanu as a candidate for Prime Minister after her party won the parliamentary elections held last month.

The decree was published on the Moldovan president's website.

"I wish him success in forming a government that will gain the trust of parliament and meet the most important expectations of citizens: protecting peace, preparing the country for EU accession, strengthening the economy and improving people's living standards," the head of state said.

According to the document, "the designated candidate must present to parliament a team and a program of governance in order to obtain a vote of confidence and investment in the new government of the Republic of Moldova."

According to the Moldovan publication Point, Sandu signed the decree after consultations with the Action and solidarity."

It is noted that Munteanu is an economist, professor and entrepreneur with 25 years of experience in international investments.